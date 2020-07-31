Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:04 July 31, 2020

SEOUL, July 31 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 29/24 Sunny 60

Incheon 27/23 Cloudy 30

Suwon 30/23 Sunny 60

Cheongju 30/24 Rain 60

Daejeon 29/24 Rain 60

Chuncheon 31/23 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 33/25 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 30/24 Rain 80

Gwangju 31/24 Rain 70

Jeju 33/25 Cloudy 10

Daegu 34/24 Rain 60

Busan 30/23 Cloudy 0

