S. Korea to offer US$5 mln to developing nations fighting coronavirus
SEJONG, July 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's finance ministry said Friday it will offer US$5.15 million via the World Bank to six developing nations combating the coronavirus pandemic.
The fund will be provided through the Korea-World Bank Group Partnership Facility, the ministry said in a statement.
The fund is expected to help developing nations improve their digital infrastructure to better cope with the virus outbreak and boost productivity in their farm industry, the ministry said.
Last month, the ministry approved $75.5 million in health care aid for 13 nations to better combat the pandemic.
The approval is part of the nation's plans to provide more than $400 million in loans and grants to developing nations this year to help them push for health projects against the novel coronavirus.
Globally, more than 17 million people have been infected by the new coronavirus and more than 670,000 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Bimonthly magazine on K-pop band BTS launched in Italy
-
2
BTS to release new English-language single next month: agency
-
3
14,000 estimated to have died from humidifier sanitizer scandal: study
-
4
(Yonhap Feature) Battered Cold War-era building's basement transforms into hip urban arts venue
-
5
Reality TV show on BTS relaxing in forest to air next month
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Battered Cold War-era building's basement transforms into hip urban arts venue
-
2
N.K. leader confers pistols to officers on armistice anniversary
-
3
BTS to release new English-language single next month: agency
-
4
Seoul taxi driver arrested for blocking ambulance
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases spike to over 110 on cases coming in from Iraq, Russia
-
1
Trump says U.S. pulling out troops from Germany because he doesn't want to be 'sucker'
-
2
Flooding in Daejeon kills one, damages hundreds of homes and cars
-
3
3 Vietnamese arrested for deserting quarantine facility face deportation
-
4
N. Korea launched ship-based missile in early July as part of regular summertime exercise: officials
-
5
New virus cases dip to over 1-month low of 18 on slowing imported cases