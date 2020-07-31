Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S&T Motiv Q2 net income down 70.9 pct. to 6.2 bln won

All Headlines 09:37 July 31, 2020

SEOUL, July 31 (Yonhap) -- S&T Motiv Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net profit of 6.2 billion won (US$ 5.2 million), down 70.9 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the April-June period was 13.1 billion won, down 42 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 23.7 percent to 192.6 billion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

