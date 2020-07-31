Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Marine Corps general to be relieved of command over security failure in N.K. defector's border crossing

11:15 July 31, 2020

SEOUL, July 31 (Yonhap) -- The military decided to relieve a two-star Marine Corps general of his command over a border security failure in connection with a North Korean defector's recent return to his communist homeland, a military official said Friday.

The border crossing by the 24-year-old man, surnamed Kim, became known after North Korea reported Sunday that a "runaway" returned home in the border city of Kaesong with coronavirus symptoms and that the entire city was blocked off to prevent the spread of the virus.

South Korean officials said Kim had been under investigation over allegations he raped a female defector.

