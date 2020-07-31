Marine Corps general to be relieved of command over security failure in N.K. defector's border crossing
SEOUL, July 31 (Yonhap) -- The military decided to relieve a two-star Marine Corps general of his command over a border security failure in connection with a North Korean defector's recent return to his communist homeland, a military official said Friday.
The border crossing by the 24-year-old man, surnamed Kim, became known after North Korea reported Sunday that a "runaway" returned home in the border city of Kaesong with coronavirus symptoms and that the entire city was blocked off to prevent the spread of the virus.
South Korean officials said Kim had been under investigation over allegations he raped a female defector.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Bimonthly magazine on K-pop band BTS launched in Italy
-
2
BTS to release new English-language single next month: agency
-
3
14,000 estimated to have died from humidifier sanitizer scandal: study
-
4
(Yonhap Feature) Battered Cold War-era building's basement transforms into hip urban arts venue
-
5
Reality TV show on BTS relaxing in forest to air next month
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Battered Cold War-era building's basement transforms into hip urban arts venue
-
2
N.K. leader confers pistols to officers on armistice anniversary
-
3
BTS to release new English-language single next month: agency
-
4
Seoul taxi driver arrested for blocking ambulance
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases spike to over 110 on cases coming in from Iraq, Russia
-
1
Trump says U.S. pulling out troops from Germany because he doesn't want to be 'sucker'
-
2
Flooding in Daejeon kills one, damages hundreds of homes and cars
-
3
3 Vietnamese arrested for deserting quarantine facility face deportation
-
4
N. Korea launched ship-based missile in early July as part of regular summertime exercise: officials
-
5
New virus cases dip to over 1-month low of 18 on slowing imported cases