Exports of passenger cars dip 41 pct in Q2 amid pandemic
SEOUL, July 31 (Yonhap) -- Exports of South Korean-made passenger cars plunged 40.6 percent on-year in the second quarter as the coronavirus pandemic ravaged demand, data showed Friday.
Local carmakers shipped passenger cars with a combined value of US$6.2 billion during the April-June period, according to the data compiled by the Korea Customs Service (KCS).
The number of units also plunged 47.4 percent on-year to 350,000, the data showed.
In the second quarter, South Korea's imports of passenger cars jumped 17.7 percent on-year to $2.9 billion, according to the data.
Exports of passenger cars to the United States fell 14.4 percent in the second quarter, while those to Canada declined 25.4 percent.
The customs data also showed that exports of eco-friendly cars reached $3.1 billion in the second quarter, up 22.3 percent on-year.
The average export price of cars reached $17,750 in the April-June period, the data showed
South Korea's auto output sank nearly 20 percent to an 11-year low in the first half of the year due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Industry leader Hyundai Motor Co. and four other automakers produced 1.63 million vehicles in the January-June period, down 19.8 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association (KAMA).
It was the lowest figure since the 1.53 million units produced in the first half of 2009.
(END)
-
1
Bimonthly magazine on K-pop band BTS launched in Italy
-
2
BTS to release new English-language single next month: agency
-
3
14,000 estimated to have died from humidifier sanitizer scandal: study
-
4
(Yonhap Feature) Battered Cold War-era building's basement transforms into hip urban arts venue
-
5
Reality TV show on BTS relaxing in forest to air next month
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Battered Cold War-era building's basement transforms into hip urban arts venue
-
2
N.K. leader confers pistols to officers on armistice anniversary
-
3
BTS to release new English-language single next month: agency
-
4
Seoul taxi driver arrested for blocking ambulance
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases spike to over 110 on cases coming in from Iraq, Russia
-
1
Trump says U.S. pulling out troops from Germany because he doesn't want to be 'sucker'
-
2
Flooding in Daejeon kills one, damages hundreds of homes and cars
-
3
3 Vietnamese arrested for deserting quarantine facility face deportation
-
4
N. Korea launched ship-based missile in early July as part of regular summertime exercise: officials
-
5
New virus cases dip to over 1-month low of 18 on slowing imported cases