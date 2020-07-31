Amorepacific Group Q2 net income down 93.2 pct. to 5.1 bln won
SEOUL, July 31 (Yonhap) -- Amorepacific Group on Friday reported its second-quarter net income of 5.1 billion won (US$ 4.3 million), down 93.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 36.2 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 110.4 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 24.7 percent to 1.18 trillion won.
The operating profit was 12.4 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)
