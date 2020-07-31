SBC 10,950 UP 50

CJ 82,400 UP 200

LGInt 15,100 DN 100

DongkukStlMill 6,080 UP 160

JWPHARMA 35,850 DN 550

KiaMtr 40,400 DN 300

Youngpoong 522,000 DN 23,000

Donga Socio Holdings 99,600 DN 200

SK hynix 82,800 DN 2,500

DB HiTek 34,100 DN 1,050

Hanwha 25,400 DN 800

DaelimInd 83,700 0

HyundaiEng&Const 34,300 UP 300

CUCKOO HOMESYS 35,850 DN 700

SamsungF&MIns 171,500 DN 4,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 28,850 0

Kogas 25,350 UP 50

BukwangPharm 37,000 DN 150

ILJIN MATERIALS 50,700 DN 300

KAL 17,400 0

TaekwangInd 681,000 DN 6,000

KCC 134,500 DN 2,000

SsangyongCement 5,060 UP 90

YUNGJIN PHARM 6,530 UP 30

AmoreG 53,300 DN 900

HyundaiMtr 126,500 DN 1,000

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 71,300 DN 1,700

ShinhanGroup 30,100 DN 850

Hyundai M&F INS 23,300 DN 500

Daesang 25,500 UP 350

SKNetworks 5,090 UP 40

ORION Holdings 12,450 0

KISWire 15,700 DN 250

LotteFood 329,500 DN 1,500

NEXENTIRE 5,220 UP 10

CHONGKUNDANG 135,000 UP 1,000

HITEJINRO 41,550 0

Yuhan 57,300 UP 1,600

CJ LOGISTICS 153,000 UP 1,000

DOOSAN 47,500 DN 1,000

(MORE)