KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 31 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SBC 10,950 UP 50
CJ 82,400 UP 200
LGInt 15,100 DN 100
DongkukStlMill 6,080 UP 160
JWPHARMA 35,850 DN 550
KiaMtr 40,400 DN 300
Youngpoong 522,000 DN 23,000
Donga Socio Holdings 99,600 DN 200
SK hynix 82,800 DN 2,500
DB HiTek 34,100 DN 1,050
Hanwha 25,400 DN 800
DaelimInd 83,700 0
HyundaiEng&Const 34,300 UP 300
CUCKOO HOMESYS 35,850 DN 700
SamsungF&MIns 171,500 DN 4,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 28,850 0
Kogas 25,350 UP 50
BukwangPharm 37,000 DN 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 50,700 DN 300
KAL 17,400 0
TaekwangInd 681,000 DN 6,000
KCC 134,500 DN 2,000
SsangyongCement 5,060 UP 90
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,530 UP 30
AmoreG 53,300 DN 900
HyundaiMtr 126,500 DN 1,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 71,300 DN 1,700
ShinhanGroup 30,100 DN 850
Hyundai M&F INS 23,300 DN 500
Daesang 25,500 UP 350
SKNetworks 5,090 UP 40
ORION Holdings 12,450 0
KISWire 15,700 DN 250
LotteFood 329,500 DN 1,500
NEXENTIRE 5,220 UP 10
CHONGKUNDANG 135,000 UP 1,000
HITEJINRO 41,550 0
Yuhan 57,300 UP 1,600
CJ LOGISTICS 153,000 UP 1,000
DOOSAN 47,500 DN 1,000
(MORE)
-
1
