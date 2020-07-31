UNID 48,000 UP 3,650

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14300 DN450

GCH Corp 26,450 DN 400

Binggrae 60,900 DN 400

LotteChilsung 101,000 UP 500

HYUNDAI STEEL 24,800 DN 600

Shinsegae 209,000 DN 4,500

POSCO CHEMICAL 75,600 UP 3,000

LOTTE 31,000 UP 100

Nongshim 369,000 UP 9,000

SGBC 29,700 UP 50

BoryungPharm 16,450 UP 150

L&L 11,100 UP 350

Hyosung 68,300 DN 1,100

LG Corp. 74,000 UP 600

LOTTE Fine Chem 43,750 UP 200

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,890 DN 80

KPIC 116,500 UP 500

IlyangPharm 84,000 DN 2,900

Ottogi 558,000 UP 2,000

DB INSURANCE 47,100 UP 500

SamsungElec 57,900 DN 1,100

NHIS 8,780 DN 20

POSCO 193,500 DN 5,500

SK Discovery 48,400 DN 1,300

LS 41,950 DN 300

GC Corp 227,000 DN 2,500

GS E&C 26,950 UP 250

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,890 UP 430

SKC 69,900 UP 400

GS Retail 34,350 DN 300

SPC SAMLIP 65,300 UP 1,200

SAMSUNG SDS 166,500 DN 3,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 23,950 DN 400

KUMHOTIRE 2,890 DN 110

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 28,250 UP 250

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 397,500 UP 14,000

F&F 81,600 UP 800

MERITZ SECU 3,080 DN 45

HtlShilla 70,300 DN 1,200

(MORE)