KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All Headlines 15:40 July 31, 2020

UNID 48,000 UP 3,650
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14300 DN450
GCH Corp 26,450 DN 400
Binggrae 60,900 DN 400
LotteChilsung 101,000 UP 500
HYUNDAI STEEL 24,800 DN 600
Shinsegae 209,000 DN 4,500
POSCO CHEMICAL 75,600 UP 3,000
LOTTE 31,000 UP 100
Nongshim 369,000 UP 9,000
SGBC 29,700 UP 50
BoryungPharm 16,450 UP 150
L&L 11,100 UP 350
Hyosung 68,300 DN 1,100
LG Corp. 74,000 UP 600
LOTTE Fine Chem 43,750 UP 200
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,890 DN 80
KPIC 116,500 UP 500
IlyangPharm 84,000 DN 2,900
Ottogi 558,000 UP 2,000
DB INSURANCE 47,100 UP 500
SamsungElec 57,900 DN 1,100
NHIS 8,780 DN 20
POSCO 193,500 DN 5,500
SK Discovery 48,400 DN 1,300
LS 41,950 DN 300
GC Corp 227,000 DN 2,500
GS E&C 26,950 UP 250
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,890 UP 430
SKC 69,900 UP 400
GS Retail 34,350 DN 300
SPC SAMLIP 65,300 UP 1,200
SAMSUNG SDS 166,500 DN 3,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 23,950 DN 400
KUMHOTIRE 2,890 DN 110
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 28,250 UP 250
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 397,500 UP 14,000
F&F 81,600 UP 800
MERITZ SECU 3,080 DN 45
HtlShilla 70,300 DN 1,200
(MORE)

