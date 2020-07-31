KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Hanmi Science 42,200 UP 300
SamsungElecMech 140,500 DN 4,000
Hanssem 102,000 DN 500
TAEYOUNG E&C 16,000 DN 50
KSOE 89,200 DN 1,800
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 25,500 DN 600
OCI 56,100 DN 100
LS ELECTRIC 53,600 DN 300
KorZinc 414,000 DN 7,500
SamsungHvyInd 5,720 UP 50
SYC 63,700 DN 2,600
HyundaiMipoDock 31,200 DN 900
IS DONGSEO 43,800 DN 2,400
S-Oil 61,000 DN 500
LG Innotek 161,000 DN 1,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 168,500 DN 1,500
HMM 5,880 UP 30
HYUNDAI WIA 38,000 DN 1,050
KumhoPetrochem 84,600 UP 2,100
Mobis 205,500 DN 7,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 24,300 DN 650
HDC HOLDINGS 9,710 DN 290
S-1 90,500 DN 500
Hanchem 151,500 DN 500
DWS 21,150 UP 100
KEPCO 19,100 DN 100
SamsungSecu 28,950 DN 350
KG DONGBU STL 11,950 DN 100
SKTelecom 220,500 UP 500
S&T MOTIV 44,900 DN 900
HyundaiElev 46,300 DN 550
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 22,650 UP 50
Hanon Systems 9,960 DN 90
SK 221,500 DN 6,000
DAEKYO 4,015 DN 5
GKL 12,750 DN 250
Handsome 30,300 DN 400
Asiana Airlines 4,080 DN 5
COWAY 76,700 DN 1,000
LOTTE SHOPPING 77,900 DN 1,000
