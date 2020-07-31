KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 8,110 DN 130
NamhaeChem 7,720 DN 60
DONGSUH 21,600 UP 550
BGF 4,210 DN 35
SamsungEng 11,900 DN 100
SAMSUNG C&T 106,000 DN 2,000
PanOcean 3,515 DN 25
SAMSUNG CARD 28,300 DN 550
CheilWorldwide 19,200 DN 1,000
KT 23,800 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL148000 DN1500
LOTTE TOUR 16,450 DN 50
LG Uplus 11,450 DN 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 47,550 DN 550
KT&G 80,900 DN 1,200
DHICO 10,500 DN 350
LG Display 12,600 DN 200
Kangwonland 22,850 DN 100
NAVER 301,000 UP 7,000
Kakao 343,500 UP 11,500
NCsoft 811,000 DN 14,000
DSME 23,650 UP 350
DSINFRA 7,110 DN 90
DWEC 3,490 DN 55
Donga ST 92,700 UP 800
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,850 DN 100
CJ CheilJedang 386,000 UP 19,000
DongwonF&B 181,500 UP 500
KEPCO KPS 29,450 UP 100
LGH&H 1,371,000 DN 14,000
LGCHEM 568,000 UP 38,000
KEPCO E&C 16,200 DN 200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 60,600 DN 200
HALLA HOLDINGS 29,150 DN 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 18,050 DN 300
LGELECTRONICS 70,700 DN 1,400
Celltrion 296,500 DN 3,500
Huchems 16,650 DN 150
DAEWOONG PHARM 110,000 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 59,700 DN 1,200
(MORE)
-
1
Bimonthly magazine on K-pop band BTS launched in Italy
-
2
BTS to release new English-language single next month: agency
-
3
14,000 estimated to have died from humidifier sanitizer scandal: study
-
4
(Yonhap Feature) Battered Cold War-era building's basement transforms into hip urban arts venue
-
5
Reality TV show on BTS relaxing in forest to air next month
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Battered Cold War-era building's basement transforms into hip urban arts venue
-
2
N.K. leader confers pistols to officers on armistice anniversary
-
3
BTS to release new English-language single next month: agency
-
4
Seoul taxi driver arrested for blocking ambulance
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases spike to over 110 on cases coming in from Iraq, Russia
-
1
Trump says U.S. pulling out troops from Germany because he doesn't want to be 'sucker'
-
2
Flooding in Daejeon kills one, damages hundreds of homes and cars
-
3
New virus cases rebound, imported cases still hampering virus fight
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases dip to over 1-month low of 18 on slowing imported cases
-
5
3 Vietnamese arrested for deserting quarantine facility face deportation