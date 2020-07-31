KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 48,700 DN 650
LOTTE Himart 30,500 DN 100
GS 35,000 DN 450
CJ CGV 19,700 UP 200
LIG Nex1 33,650 DN 1,250
Fila Holdings 33,400 DN 650
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 111,500 DN 3,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 29,500 DN 600
HANWHA LIFE 1,465 DN 30
AMOREPACIFIC 166,000 0
LF 11,950 DN 100
FOOSUNG 8,220 DN 190
SK Innovation 127,000 DN 500
POONGSAN 24,250 DN 50
KBFinancialGroup 35,250 DN 700
Hansae 10,600 DN 200
LG HAUSYS 62,600 UP 1,600
Youngone Corp 24,150 DN 300
KOLON IND 33,700 DN 550
HanmiPharm 263,500 UP 5,500
BNK Financial Group 5,140 DN 100
emart 114,000 DN 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY260 50 DN1850
KOLMAR KOREA 46,750 DN 800
HANJINKAL 84,000 DN 900
DoubleUGames 76,000 UP 1,300
CUCKOO 80,300 UP 400
COSMAX 92,800 DN 1,200
MANDO 27,550 UP 350
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 733,000 DN 3,000
INNOCEAN 50,000 DN 900
Doosan Bobcat 26,950 DN 1,100
H.S.ENTERPRISE 11,150 DN 550
Netmarble 128,000 UP 2,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S236500 UP500
ORION 134,000 UP 500
BGF Retail 124,500 DN 500
SKCHEM 269,000 DN 5,000
HDC-OP 21,700 DN 800
WooriFinancialGroup 8,500 DN 180
