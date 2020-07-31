Samsung Heavy Industries remains in red in Q2
SEOUL, July 31 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net loss of 704.3 billion won (US$ 591.2 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 707.7 billion won for the April-June period, compared with a loss of 56.3 billion won a year earlier. Sales fell 4.5 percent to 1.69 trillion won.
The operating loss was 524.6 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
