Hyosung Q2 net profit down 57.2 pct. to 36.8 bln won
All Headlines 16:36 July 31, 2020
SEOUL, July 31 (Yonhap) -- Hyosung Corp. on Friday reported its second-quarter net income of 36.8 billion won (US$ 30.9 million), down 57.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period fell 83.3 percent on-year to 17.6 billion won. Revenue decreased 29.9 percent to 659.8 billion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
Bimonthly magazine on K-pop band BTS launched in Italy
-
2
BTS to release new English-language single next month: agency
-
3
14,000 estimated to have died from humidifier sanitizer scandal: study
-
4
(Yonhap Feature) Battered Cold War-era building's basement transforms into hip urban arts venue
-
5
Reality TV show on BTS relaxing in forest to air next month
Most Saved
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Battered Cold War-era building's basement transforms into hip urban arts venue
-
2
N.K. leader confers pistols to officers on armistice anniversary
-
3
BTS to release new English-language single next month: agency
-
4
Seoul taxi driver arrested for blocking ambulance
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases spike to over 110 on cases coming in from Iraq, Russia
-
1
Trump says U.S. pulling out troops from Germany because he doesn't want to be 'sucker'
-
2
Flooding in Daejeon kills one, damages hundreds of homes and cars
-
3
New virus cases rebound, imported cases still hampering virus fight
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases dip to over 1-month low of 18 on slowing imported cases
-
5
3 Vietnamese arrested for deserting quarantine facility face deportation