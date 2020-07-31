Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyosung Q2 net profit down 57.2 pct. to 36.8 bln won

All Headlines 16:36 July 31, 2020

SEOUL, July 31 (Yonhap) -- Hyosung Corp. on Friday reported its second-quarter net income of 36.8 billion won (US$ 30.9 million), down 57.2 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period fell 83.3 percent on-year to 17.6 billion won. Revenue decreased 29.9 percent to 659.8 billion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!