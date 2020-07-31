(LEAD) Samsung Heavy's loss widens in Q2 on increased costs
SEOUL, July 31 (Yonhap) -- Major shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Friday that its net loss widened in the second quarter from a year earlier due to increased costs stemming from delays in shipbuilding projects
Its net loss came to 704.3 billion won (US$591.2 million) in the April-June period, compared with a net loss of 309.4 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Operating loss widened to 707.7 billion won from 56.3 billion won, Samsung Heavy said.
Sales reached 1.69 trillion won, down 4.5 percent in the second quarter from 1.77 trillion won a year earlier.
"Operating loss was made by increased one-off factors, like a drop in drill ship prices stemming from decreasing oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic," the company said in a separate statement.
It also said increased costs caused by delays in offshore plant projects were responsible for the increased losses.
Samsung Heavy Industries projected its earnings to improve in the second half of the year on more deals for large-sized liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects despite remaining uncertainty from the COVID 19.
