Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 1.
Korean-language dailies
-- Increase in standard median income falls short of low-income brackets' expectations (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Tenants feel more relieved while landlords complain (Kookmin Daily)
-- Production, consumption, investment rebound in June for first time since coronavirus outbreak (Donga llbo)
-- Unbridled move by large ruling party, criticism arises of 'democratic retrogression' (Segye Times)
-- Banks' interest rates on deposits fall to near zero for first time (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Laws on tenants' rights enforced, problems anticipated two years later (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Rising prices for 'jeonse' contracts may be curbed, but concerns arise over potential increase in shifts to monthly rent (Hankyoreh)
-- Prospective tenants on brink of becoming 'refugees' in search of 'jeonse' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Great confusion on 1st day of tenant rights protection laws, contracts canceled here and there (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Great confusion for 'jeonse'; tenants, landlords in 'swamp of distrust' (Korea Economic Daily)
