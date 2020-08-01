Saturday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:01 August 01, 2020
SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 26/24 Rain 80
Incheon 26/23 Rain 80
Suwon 27/24 Rain 80
Cheongju 29/24 Rain 70
Daejeon 29/24 Rain 70
Chuncheon 29/24 Rain 80
Gangneung 33/25 Rain 70
Jeonju 31/24 Rain 60
Gwangju 32/24 Sunny 60
Jeju 33/25 Sunny 20
Daegu 33/24 Cloudy 20
Busan 30/24 Cloudy 10
(END)
