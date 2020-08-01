Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

August 01, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 26/24 Rain 80

Incheon 26/23 Rain 80

Suwon 27/24 Rain 80

Cheongju 29/24 Rain 70

Daejeon 29/24 Rain 70

Chuncheon 29/24 Rain 80

Gangneung 33/25 Rain 70

Jeonju 31/24 Rain 60

Gwangju 32/24 Sunny 60

Jeju 33/25 Sunny 20

Daegu 33/24 Cloudy 20

Busan 30/24 Cloudy 10

