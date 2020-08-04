(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Aug. 4)

Our vigilance cannot afford to slip into laxity because of the holidays. Holidaymakers have been traveling across and throughout the nation, increasing the possibility of spreading infection. With the outdoors being deemed safer than indoors and crowded spaces, people have increasingly turned to camping. But the moment our guards are let down just even a little, COVID-19 strikes again. The infections that occurred at a camping site in Hongcheon, Gangwon Province, illustrate that point. Of 18 people belonging to six families, nine were infected. It shows that being outdoors does not provide immunity when family members or friends eat and talk in close proximity without masks.