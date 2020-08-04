(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Aug. 4)

Roads have been destroyed by landslides and several people have died or gone missing from flood water. Sewage backed up near a popular exit of Gangnam Station last Saturday in southern Seoul, saturating the entire area with wastewater. The water hazard got so severe that President Moon Jae-in, who was planning a summer vacation at his private residence in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang, had to cancel his break and remain in Seoul. The worst part about this all is that we still have a week left of it.