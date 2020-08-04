Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 4.
Korean-language dailies
-- Heavy rains for third day in a row, more will come until tomorrow (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Top prosecutor Yoon calls for rejecting dictatorship, totalitarianism under the disguise of democracy (Kookmin Daily)
-- Reckless tax increase following home lease legislation (Donga llbo)
-- Home prices in Seoul, Sejong spike; eyes on policy measures set to be announced today (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Top prosecutor Yoon calls for rejecting dictatorship under the disguise of democracy (Segye Times)
-- 'Lease business that started on gov't promises became tax nightmare' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 'We should reject dictatorship under the disguise of democracy' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Top prosecutor Yoon calls for rejecting dictatorship under the disguise as democracy (Hankyoreh)
-- Top prosecutor Yoon, after long silence, calls for rejecting dictatorship under the disguise of democracy (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Jeonse transactions tumble, era of monthly rent will come (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't to allow construction of apartments higher than 35 stories for reconstruction projects (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Rainy season keeps thundering on (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Authorities on alert for landslides, floods as downpour continues (Korea Herald)
-- Korea ready for Japan's retaliation over sales of asset (Korea Times)
(END)
-
1
BTS song lyrics featured on iconic billboard in downtown Seoul
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) Battered Cold War-era building's basement transforms into hip urban arts venue
-
3
(LEAD) Two-star Marine Corps general to be relieved of command over N.K. defector's border crossing
-
4
BTS announces upcoming new single album 'Dynamite'
-
5
Rights watchdog to probe late mayor's allegations
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Battered Cold War-era building's basement transforms into hip urban arts venue
-
2
S. Korea's growth rate second highest among 14 major countries
-
3
(LEAD) Two-star Marine Corps general to be relieved of command over N.K. defector's border crossing
-
4
(3rd LD) Heavy rain pummels central S. Korea; casualties reported in landslides
-
5
S. Korea moves to strengthen punishment for abusive parents
-
1
N. Korea releases border dam water without prior notice: sources
-
2
Reality TV K-pop act SSAK3 extends chart sweep with more releases
-
3
Military closely monitoring N. Korea amid U.N. report on miniaturized nuclear devices
-
4
BTS song lyrics featured on iconic billboard in downtown Seoul
-
5
(3rd LD) Heavy rain pummels central S. Korea; casualties reported in landslides