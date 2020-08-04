Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea's inflation rises 0.3 pct in July

All Headlines 08:00 August 04, 2020

SEJONG, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's annual inflation rose 0.3 percent in July, marking the first upturn in three months, as signs of a recovery in consumer sentiment have appeared amid the coronavirus pandemic, data showed Tuesday.

The July tally compares with zero growth in June, according to the data released by Statistics Korea.

The nation's inflation was unchanged on-month, the data showed.

Core inflation, which excludes agricultural and petroleum products, rose 0.7 percent from a year earlier.

Utility prices were unchanged last month, while prices of agricultural, livestock and fisheries products climbed 8.4 percent on-year in July, the data showed.

S. Korea's inflation rises 0.3 pct in July - 1

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#consumer prices-July
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!