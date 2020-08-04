Tuesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:01 August 04, 2020
SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 28/24 Rain 70
Incheon 27/24 Rain 70
Suwon 30/24 Rain 70
Cheongju 32/25 Rain 70
Daejeon 32/25 Rain 70
Chuncheon 28/24 Rain 80
Gangneung 31/26 Rain 60
Jeonju 33/25 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 33/25 Sunny 70
Jeju 33/26 Sunny 20
Daegu 34/25 Cloudy 30
Busan 29/24 Cloudy 30
(END)
