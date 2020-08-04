Zombie blockbuster 'Peninsula' posts $40 mln in revenue in 8 Asian nations
SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- The combined revenue of the South Korean zombie blockbuster "Peninsula" has topped US$40 million in eight Asian countries, the film's local distributor said Tuesday.
Released on July 15 in South Korea and Taiwan, the movie posted a cumulative $10 million in revenue in its third week in Taiwan, becoming the biggest box office hit in the country, according to NEW.
In Vietnam, its sales reached more than $3.33 million, higher than that of Oscar-winning "Parasite" (2019), becoming the highest grossing South Korean movie in the Southeast Asian nation.
The film's Singapore sales topped $1.5 million, while it debuted at No. 1 in the Laos' box office last Wednesday.
In South Korea alone, meanwhile, the film attracted 3.5 million moviegoers, with revenue of 30.3 billion won ($25.4 million).
Director Yeon Sang-ho's zombie apocalypse blockbuster has hit screens in eight Asian countries -- South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Laos and Mongolia.
The movie was officially invited to this year's Cannes Film Festival and pre-sold to over 180 nations and territories, including Japan, Britain, and France. It will be released in the United States and Europe later this month.
Starring Gang Dong-won and Lee Jung-hyun, "Peninsula" tells a tale of survivors on the zombie-infested Korean Peninsula four years after the events in "Train to Busan."
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS song lyrics featured on iconic billboard in downtown Seoul
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) Battered Cold War-era building's basement transforms into hip urban arts venue
-
3
(LEAD) Two-star Marine Corps general to be relieved of command over N.K. defector's border crossing
-
4
BTS announces upcoming new single album 'Dynamite'
-
5
Rights watchdog to probe late mayor's allegations
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Battered Cold War-era building's basement transforms into hip urban arts venue
-
2
S. Korea's growth rate second highest among 14 major countries
-
3
(LEAD) Two-star Marine Corps general to be relieved of command over N.K. defector's border crossing
-
4
(3rd LD) Heavy rain pummels central S. Korea; casualties reported in landslides
-
5
S. Korea moves to strengthen punishment for abusive parents
-
1
N. Korea releases border dam water without prior notice: sources
-
2
Reality TV K-pop act SSAK3 extends chart sweep with more releases
-
3
Military closely monitoring N. Korea amid U.N. report on miniaturized nuclear devices
-
4
(3rd LD) Heavy rain pummels central S. Korea; casualties reported in landslides
-
5
BTS song lyrics featured on iconic billboard in downtown Seoul