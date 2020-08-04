U.S. to slap 5.41 pct anti-dumping tariff on S. Korean wind towers
SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- The United States has decided to impose a 5.41 percent anti-dumping tariff on wind towers imported from South Korea, citing their adverse impact on the U.S. industry.
The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) said it has concluded that products from South Korea and other countries have "injured" its industry.
"The commission also made negative findings concerning critical circumstances with regard to imports of this product from Korea and Vietnam that are sold at less than fair value," the ITC said in a statement.
The U.S. Department of Commerce is expected to make an official order to impose the new tariff within a week.
Earlier this year, the department made a preliminary decision to slap an anti-dumping tariff of 5.98 percent on South Korean imports, including those made by Dongkuk S&C Co.
The Wind Tower Trade Coalition, a group of U.S. firms, filed a petition last year, saying utility scale wind towers from South Korea, Canada, Indonesia and Vietnam are being dumped in the U.S.
The group insisted that Washington should slap anti-dumping tariffs of at least 350.62 percent.
The towers are used to support wind-power generators.
The U.S. imported $78 million worth of wind towers from South Korea in 2019, up 57 percent from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency.
