Hyundai Construction Equipment to develop financial instrument for customers

All Headlines 14:16 August 04, 2020

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. said Tuesday it will develop a financial instrument to accelerate its sales in Southeastern Asian countries in cooperation with a local financial business.

South Korea's No. 2 construction equipment maker will roll out its first financial product to provide support to construction equipment buyers in Cambodia next month, it said in an emailed statement.

Hyundai Construction said it will be able to expand its presence in the Southeastern Asian market with the help of its financial instrument developed along with DGB Financial Group.

DGB financial group also will benefit from the cooperation with Hyundai Construction Equipment in increasing its presence in Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar and Vietnam, the construction equipment maker said.

This photo provided by Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. shows its brand-new excavator released in 2020. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

#Hyundai Construction Equipment
