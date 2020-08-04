Hyundai Construction Equipment to develop financial instrument for customers
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. said Tuesday it will develop a financial instrument to accelerate its sales in Southeastern Asian countries in cooperation with a local financial business.
South Korea's No. 2 construction equipment maker will roll out its first financial product to provide support to construction equipment buyers in Cambodia next month, it said in an emailed statement.
Hyundai Construction said it will be able to expand its presence in the Southeastern Asian market with the help of its financial instrument developed along with DGB Financial Group.
DGB financial group also will benefit from the cooperation with Hyundai Construction Equipment in increasing its presence in Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar and Vietnam, the construction equipment maker said.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS song lyrics featured on iconic billboard in downtown Seoul
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) Battered Cold War-era building's basement transforms into hip urban arts venue
-
3
(LEAD) Two-star Marine Corps general to be relieved of command over N.K. defector's border crossing
-
4
BTS announces upcoming new single album 'Dynamite'
-
5
Rights watchdog to probe late mayor's allegations
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Battered Cold War-era building's basement transforms into hip urban arts venue
-
2
S. Korea's growth rate second highest among 14 major countries
-
3
(LEAD) Two-star Marine Corps general to be relieved of command over N.K. defector's border crossing
-
4
(3rd LD) Heavy rain pummels central S. Korea; casualties reported in landslides
-
5
S. Korea moves to strengthen punishment for abusive parents
-
1
N. Korea releases border dam water without prior notice: sources
-
2
Reality TV K-pop act SSAK3 extends chart sweep with more releases
-
3
Military closely monitoring N. Korea amid U.N. report on miniaturized nuclear devices
-
4
BTS song lyrics featured on iconic billboard in downtown Seoul
-
5
(3rd LD) Heavy rain pummels central S. Korea; casualties reported in landslides