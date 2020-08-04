Go to Contents Go to Navigation

U.S. ambassador expresses sympathy for S. Koreans affected by torrential rains

All Headlines 14:42 August 04, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Ambassador Harry Harris offered sympathy Tuesday to South Koreans affected by torrential rains that have left at least a dozen people dead.

Torrential rains have pounded the greater Seoul and central provincial areas since late last week, causing massive flooding and landslides that have damaged roads and buildings and left more than 1,000 people displaced.

"My thoughts and prayers go out to those affected by the torrential rains in South Korea. Grateful as always to the First Responders and wish everyone stays safe as the rain continues," Harris tweeted.

President Moon Jae-in held an emergency meeting later in the day to discuss measures to counter the recent damage. In a Cabinet meeting earlier in the day, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun ordered the disaster agency to review declaring damaged areas as special disaster zones.

This photo, filed June 19, 2020, shows U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris speaking during an event in Yongsan. (Yonhap)

elly@yna.co.kr
