U.S. ambassador expresses sympathy for S. Koreans affected by torrential rains
SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Ambassador Harry Harris offered sympathy Tuesday to South Koreans affected by torrential rains that have left at least a dozen people dead.
Torrential rains have pounded the greater Seoul and central provincial areas since late last week, causing massive flooding and landslides that have damaged roads and buildings and left more than 1,000 people displaced.
"My thoughts and prayers go out to those affected by the torrential rains in South Korea. Grateful as always to the First Responders and wish everyone stays safe as the rain continues," Harris tweeted.
President Moon Jae-in held an emergency meeting later in the day to discuss measures to counter the recent damage. In a Cabinet meeting earlier in the day, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun ordered the disaster agency to review declaring damaged areas as special disaster zones.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS song lyrics featured on iconic billboard in downtown Seoul
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) Battered Cold War-era building's basement transforms into hip urban arts venue
-
3
(LEAD) Two-star Marine Corps general to be relieved of command over N.K. defector's border crossing
-
4
BTS announces upcoming new single album 'Dynamite'
-
5
Rights watchdog to probe late mayor's allegations
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Battered Cold War-era building's basement transforms into hip urban arts venue
-
2
S. Korea's growth rate second highest among 14 major countries
-
3
(LEAD) Two-star Marine Corps general to be relieved of command over N.K. defector's border crossing
-
4
(3rd LD) Heavy rain pummels central S. Korea; casualties reported in landslides
-
5
S. Korea moves to strengthen punishment for abusive parents
-
1
N. Korea releases border dam water without prior notice: sources
-
2
Reality TV K-pop act SSAK3 extends chart sweep with more releases
-
3
Military closely monitoring N. Korea amid U.N. report on miniaturized nuclear devices
-
4
BTS song lyrics featured on iconic billboard in downtown Seoul
-
5
(3rd LD) Heavy rain pummels central S. Korea; casualties reported in landslides