KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
JWPHARMA 37,050 UP 1,600
CJ 83,800 UP 2,400
DB HiTek 35,200 UP 300
DongkukStlMill 6,100 UP 170
LGInt 15,250 UP 150
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14300 0
KiaMtr 41,150 UP 1,450
Donga Socio Holdings 106,000 UP 7,600
Hanwha 25,100 UP 550
HyundaiEng&Const 34,750 UP 1,050
CUCKOO HOMESYS 35,350 DN 450
SamsungF&MIns 167,000 0
HANALL BIOPHARMA 30,400 UP 500
Kogas 25,050 0
DaelimInd 86,700 UP 3,500
Youngpoong 538,000 UP 16,000
SK hynix 81,600 DN 200
AmoreG 52,100 UP 300
HyundaiMtr 132,500 UP 5,500
BukwangPharm 37,550 UP 1,250
ILJIN MATERIALS 53,200 DN 2,000
KCC 136,500 UP 1,500
TaekwangInd 688,000 UP 9,000
SsangyongCement 5,030 UP 10
KAL 17,350 UP 200
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,550 UP 230
LG Corp. 78,200 UP 3,400
IlyangPharm 87,000 UP 3,400
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 70,900 UP 400
ShinhanGroup 30,200 UP 300
HITEJINRO 43,650 UP 150
Yuhan 58,500 0
CJ LOGISTICS 152,500 UP 1,500
GS E&C 28,250 UP 1,750
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 30,150 UP 1,550
SBC 10,750 UP 150
Hyundai M&F INS 22,550 0
Daesang 26,100 UP 450
SKNetworks 5,020 DN 30
ORION Holdings 12,500 UP 300
