KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KISWire 15,800 DN 50
LotteFood 330,000 UP 6,000
NEXENTIRE 5,200 UP 20
CHONGKUNDANG 180,000 UP 41,500
DOOSAN 45,700 DN 250
Hanmi Science 54,600 UP 5,300
LOTTE Fine Chem 48,200 UP 4,550
Asiana Airlines 4,090 UP 120
DWEC 3,655 UP 175
Donga ST 96,500 UP 3,900
POSCO CHEMICAL 77,500 DN 900
BoryungPharm 16,900 UP 50
L&L 11,650 UP 200
HYUNDAI STEEL 25,150 UP 1,000
Shinsegae 206,500 UP 500
Nongshim 380,000 DN 1,500
SGBC 29,050 DN 150
Hyosung 67,300 UP 1,000
LOTTE 30,800 UP 300
Binggrae 60,300 UP 200
GCH Corp 27,300 UP 350
LotteChilsung 102,000 UP 2,100
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,850 UP 30
DB INSURANCE 46,150 UP 450
SamsungElec 57,300 UP 500
NHIS 9,120 UP 420
SK Discovery 50,700 UP 1,950
LS 41,200 UP 300
GC Corp 245,500 UP 7,000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 416,000 UP 1,500
KPIC 115,500 UP 2,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 8,540 UP 520
SKC 75,400 DN 1,600
GS Retail 34,250 UP 500
POSCO 194,000 UP 2,000
Ottogi 569,000 UP 1,000
SPC SAMLIP 64,600 UP 100
SAMSUNG SDS 167,500 UP 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 23,650 UP 150
KUMHOTIRE 2,825 UP 10
(MORE)
