KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 27,200 UP 1,350
OCI 57,000 UP 2,500
LS ELECTRIC 54,500 UP 1,600
KSOE 87,100 UP 800
KorZinc 410,500 DN 3,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,440 UP 70
SYC 62,400 UP 900
F&F 84,700 UP 3,700
HyundaiMipoDock 30,600 UP 300
IS DONGSEO 46,200 UP 2,100
S-Oil 60,000 UP 100
TAEYOUNG E&C 17,000 UP 700
MERITZ SECU 3,455 UP 335
HtlShilla 69,700 UP 400
SamsungElecMech 139,500 UP 1,000
Hanssem 104,500 UP 6,200
LG Innotek 167,000 UP 2,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 169,500 UP 1,000
HMM 6,030 DN 10
HYUNDAI WIA 38,450 UP 1,150
KumhoPetrochem 82,700 UP 600
Mobis 208,000 UP 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 25,200 UP 700
HDC HOLDINGS 10,600 UP 930
S-1 90,500 UP 1,200
Hanchem 158,000 DN 3,000
DWS 23,150 UP 350
UNID 49,450 DN 350
KEPCO 19,200 UP 150
SamsungSecu 29,800 UP 1,000
KG DONGBU STL 12,050 UP 200
SKTelecom 225,500 UP 6,500
S&T MOTIV 49,350 UP 3,200
HyundaiElev 46,850 UP 800
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 22,300 UP 50
Hanon Systems 9,840 UP 170
SK 229,500 UP 12,000
DAEKYO 3,950 UP 45
GKL 12,650 UP 50
Handsome 31,400 UP 850
