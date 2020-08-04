HANWHA SOLUTIONS 27,200 UP 1,350

OCI 57,000 UP 2,500

LS ELECTRIC 54,500 UP 1,600

KSOE 87,100 UP 800

KorZinc 410,500 DN 3,000

SamsungHvyInd 5,440 UP 70

SYC 62,400 UP 900

F&F 84,700 UP 3,700

HyundaiMipoDock 30,600 UP 300

IS DONGSEO 46,200 UP 2,100

S-Oil 60,000 UP 100

TAEYOUNG E&C 17,000 UP 700

MERITZ SECU 3,455 UP 335

HtlShilla 69,700 UP 400

SamsungElecMech 139,500 UP 1,000

Hanssem 104,500 UP 6,200

LG Innotek 167,000 UP 2,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 169,500 UP 1,000

HMM 6,030 DN 10

HYUNDAI WIA 38,450 UP 1,150

KumhoPetrochem 82,700 UP 600

Mobis 208,000 UP 2,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 25,200 UP 700

HDC HOLDINGS 10,600 UP 930

S-1 90,500 UP 1,200

Hanchem 158,000 DN 3,000

DWS 23,150 UP 350

UNID 49,450 DN 350

KEPCO 19,200 UP 150

SamsungSecu 29,800 UP 1,000

KG DONGBU STL 12,050 UP 200

SKTelecom 225,500 UP 6,500

S&T MOTIV 49,350 UP 3,200

HyundaiElev 46,850 UP 800

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 22,300 UP 50

Hanon Systems 9,840 UP 170

SK 229,500 UP 12,000

DAEKYO 3,950 UP 45

GKL 12,650 UP 50

Handsome 31,400 UP 850

(MORE)