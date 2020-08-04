KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
COWAY 75,200 UP 600
LOTTE SHOPPING 77,400 UP 500
IBK 8,200 UP 120
NamhaeChem 8,040 UP 30
DONGSUH 21,500 DN 50
BGF 4,245 UP 35
SamsungEng 12,100 UP 350
SAMSUNG C&T 105,000 UP 1,000
PanOcean 3,585 UP 70
SAMSUNG CARD 28,200 UP 100
CheilWorldwide 18,700 UP 50
KT 23,750 UP 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL146000 UP1000
LOTTE TOUR 16,550 DN 50
LG Uplus 11,400 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 47,700 UP 350
KT&G 80,000 UP 200
DHICO 9,360 UP 90
LG Display 12,500 UP 100
Kangwonland 22,450 DN 50
NAVER 311,000 DN 3,500
Kakao 370,000 UP 4,000
NCsoft 846,000 UP 2,000
DSME 23,250 UP 200
DSINFRA 7,420 DN 50
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,800 UP 200
CJ CheilJedang 415,000 UP 1,000
DongwonF&B 186,500 UP 5,500
KEPCO KPS 29,450 UP 100
LGH&H 1,354,000 UP 4,000
LGCHEM 642,000 UP 7,000
KEPCO E&C 16,850 UP 700
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 61,000 UP 900
HALLA HOLDINGS 28,400 UP 200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 17,950 UP 450
LGELECTRONICS 77,900 UP 3,900
Celltrion 302,000 UP 3,000
Huchems 16,400 UP 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 109,500 UP 3,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 59,400 UP 900
(MORE)
-
1
BTS song lyrics featured on iconic billboard in downtown Seoul
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) Battered Cold War-era building's basement transforms into hip urban arts venue
-
3
(LEAD) Two-star Marine Corps general to be relieved of command over N.K. defector's border crossing
-
4
BTS announces upcoming new single album 'Dynamite'
-
5
Rights watchdog to probe late mayor's allegations
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Battered Cold War-era building's basement transforms into hip urban arts venue
-
2
S. Korea's growth rate second highest among 14 major countries
-
3
(LEAD) Two-star Marine Corps general to be relieved of command over N.K. defector's border crossing
-
4
(3rd LD) Heavy rain pummels central S. Korea; casualties reported in landslides
-
5
S. Korea moves to strengthen punishment for abusive parents
-
1
N. Korea releases border dam water without prior notice: sources
-
2
Reality TV K-pop act SSAK3 extends chart sweep with more releases
-
3
Military closely monitoring N. Korea amid U.N. report on miniaturized nuclear devices
-
4
BTS song lyrics featured on iconic billboard in downtown Seoul
-
5
(3rd LD) Heavy rain pummels central S. Korea; casualties reported in landslides