KIH 53,600 UP 2,400

LOTTE Himart 29,600 UP 300

GS 34,800 UP 500

CJ CGV 19,300 DN 50

LIG Nex1 34,400 UP 700

Fila Holdings 32,300 UP 350

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 112,000 UP 2,500

HANAFINANCIALGR 29,200 DN 350

HANWHA LIFE 1,500 UP 35

AMOREPACIFIC 163,000 UP 2,500

LF 12,100 UP 200

FOOSUNG 8,330 DN 110

SK Innovation 132,000 UP 2,500

POONGSAN 25,450 UP 750

KBFinancialGroup 35,500 UP 250

Hansae 10,500 UP 50

LG HAUSYS 61,800 UP 2,000

Youngone Corp 23,850 UP 550

KOLON IND 34,600 UP 200

HanmiPharm 277,500 UP 6,000

BNK Financial Group 5,160 UP 90

emart 113,500 0

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY273 50 UP2050

KOLMAR KOREA 46,950 UP 1,150

HANJINKAL 82,600 UP 900

DoubleUGames 79,800 UP 3,900

CUCKOO 80,500 UP 200

COSMAX 90,000 DN 200

MANDO 28,400 UP 850

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 735,000 DN 1,000

INNOCEAN 48,600 UP 50

Doosan Bobcat 26,650 UP 550

H.S.ENTERPRISE 11,050 DN 100

Netmarble 132,500 UP 5,000

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S234000 UP2500

ORION 137,500 UP 2,500

BGF Retail 122,000 UP 500

SKCHEM 300,000 UP 30,500

HDC-OP 22,450 UP 950

WooriFinancialGroup 8,570 UP 180

(END)