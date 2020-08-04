KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 53,600 UP 2,400
LOTTE Himart 29,600 UP 300
GS 34,800 UP 500
CJ CGV 19,300 DN 50
LIG Nex1 34,400 UP 700
Fila Holdings 32,300 UP 350
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 112,000 UP 2,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 29,200 DN 350
HANWHA LIFE 1,500 UP 35
AMOREPACIFIC 163,000 UP 2,500
LF 12,100 UP 200
FOOSUNG 8,330 DN 110
SK Innovation 132,000 UP 2,500
POONGSAN 25,450 UP 750
KBFinancialGroup 35,500 UP 250
Hansae 10,500 UP 50
LG HAUSYS 61,800 UP 2,000
Youngone Corp 23,850 UP 550
KOLON IND 34,600 UP 200
HanmiPharm 277,500 UP 6,000
BNK Financial Group 5,160 UP 90
emart 113,500 0
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY273 50 UP2050
KOLMAR KOREA 46,950 UP 1,150
HANJINKAL 82,600 UP 900
DoubleUGames 79,800 UP 3,900
CUCKOO 80,500 UP 200
COSMAX 90,000 DN 200
MANDO 28,400 UP 850
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 735,000 DN 1,000
INNOCEAN 48,600 UP 50
Doosan Bobcat 26,650 UP 550
H.S.ENTERPRISE 11,050 DN 100
Netmarble 132,500 UP 5,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S234000 UP2500
ORION 137,500 UP 2,500
BGF Retail 122,000 UP 500
SKCHEM 300,000 UP 30,500
HDC-OP 22,450 UP 950
WooriFinancialGroup 8,570 UP 180
