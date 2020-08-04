K League mulling rescheduling regular season games for upcoming Asian football tournaments
SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean football league said Tuesday that it is considering adjusting its 2020 regular season fixtures to avoid an overlap with Asia's top club football tournament in October.
"We're taking into account plans to hold final round matches of K League 1 in October before and after the Asian Champions League schedule," said the Korea Professional Football League (K League).
According to an announcement by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), the remaining Group G and Group H matches for the AFC Champions League will take place from Oct. 17-Nov. 1 in Malaysia.
Two K League 1 clubs, the Suwon Samsung Bluewings and the Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, are in Group G and in Group H, respectively.
Game schedules for Group E and Group F, to which FC Seoul and Ulsan Hyundai belong, respectively, have not been fixed yet, but they are expected to be held in October-November.
Under the 2020 season calendar, which was shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 12 K League 1 clubs will go into the final round of five games in October after completing the first-phase 22 matches. They will be divided into two groups, Final A and Final B, to decide the eventual rankings of the season.
The K League said it has plans to hold two of the five final-round matches on weekdays in August and September, and the remaining three after the Asian Championship competition schedules.
Moreover, as the four K League clubs traveling to Malaysia for the AFC Champions League will have to be quarantined for 14 days upon returning home, the league schedule might be extended to December.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS song lyrics featured on iconic billboard in downtown Seoul
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) Battered Cold War-era building's basement transforms into hip urban arts venue
-
3
(LEAD) Two-star Marine Corps general to be relieved of command over N.K. defector's border crossing
-
4
BTS announces upcoming new single album 'Dynamite'
-
5
Rights watchdog to probe late mayor's allegations
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Battered Cold War-era building's basement transforms into hip urban arts venue
-
2
S. Korea's growth rate second highest among 14 major countries
-
3
(LEAD) Two-star Marine Corps general to be relieved of command over N.K. defector's border crossing
-
4
(3rd LD) Heavy rain pummels central S. Korea; casualties reported in landslides
-
5
S. Korea moves to strengthen punishment for abusive parents
-
1
N. Korea releases border dam water without prior notice: sources
-
2
Reality TV K-pop act SSAK3 extends chart sweep with more releases
-
3
Military closely monitoring N. Korea amid U.N. report on miniaturized nuclear devices
-
4
BTS song lyrics featured on iconic billboard in downtown Seoul
-
5
(3rd LD) Heavy rain pummels central S. Korea; casualties reported in landslides