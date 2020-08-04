S. Korean Bond Yields on Aug. 4, 2020
All Headlines 16:30 August 04, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.657 0.655 +0.2
3-year TB 0.802 0.799 +0.3
10-year TB 1.306 1.306 0.0
2-year MSB 0.729 0.727 +0.2
3-year CB (AA-) 2.179 2.177 +0.2
91-day CD 0.760 0.780 -2.0
(END)
