Flood alerts issued along 3 North Korean rivers: N.K. media
SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- North Korea issued flood alerts in areas along three western rivers Tuesday as heavy rain continued to lash many parts of the country, a North Korean media report said.
The flood alerts were issued near the Taedong River, the Chongchon River and the Ryesong River for Thursday and Friday, according to the North's Korean Central Television.
All the three rivers empty into the Yellow Sea, with the Taedong running through the capital city of Pyongyang.
An official at North Korea's weather agency was quoted in the news report as saying that many parts of the country received up to 40 millimeters of rain per hour from Monday night through Tuesday and Pyonggang County in Gangwon Province experienced a cumulative rainfall of more than 100 mm.
As central North Korea comes under the influence of Typhoon No. 4, further torrential rains were forecast for the areas while the precipitation in inland Gangwon Province is predicted to be over 500 mm, he also said, referring to Typhoon Hagupit.
