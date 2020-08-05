Trump suggests S. Korea's coronavirus death toll can't be trusted
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested that South Korea's coronavirus death toll can't be trusted as he continues to defend his administration's handling of the pandemic.
In an interview with Axios broadcast late Monday, Trump showed data that indicated the U.S. has a low rate of deaths as a proportion of cases.
Axios reporter Jonathan Swan challenged the U.S. president, saying the U.S. is "really bad" and "much worse" than South Korea and Germany in terms of death as a proportion of population.
"You can't do that," Trump responded in the interview filmed July 28. "You have to go by the cases."
Swan maintained that "it's surely a relevant statistic" if South Korea shows 300 deaths out of a population of 51 million.
"You don't know that," Trump said repeatedly.
Swan asked: "You think they're faking their statistics? South Korea?"
Trump hesitated, then said: "I won't get into that because I have a very good relationship with the country. But you don't know that, and they have spikes."
Trump boasted in the early months of the pandemic that the U.S. had performed more coronavirus tests than South Korea, a country that was widely praised for its aggressive response to the pandemic.
As of Tuesday, South Korea saw 14,423 cases of COVID-19, with 301 deaths, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The U.S. reported more than 4.7 million cases and more than 155,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS song lyrics featured on iconic billboard in downtown Seoul
-
2
BTS announces upcoming new single album 'Dynamite'
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Battered Cold War-era building's basement transforms into hip urban arts venue
-
4
(LEAD) Two-star Marine Corps general to be relieved of command over N.K. defector's border crossing
-
5
BTS to perform new single 'Dynamite' at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Battered Cold War-era building's basement transforms into hip urban arts venue
-
2
S. Korea's growth rate second highest among 14 major countries
-
3
(LEAD) Two-star Marine Corps general to be relieved of command over N.K. defector's border crossing
-
4
(3rd LD) Heavy rain pummels central S. Korea; casualties reported in landslides
-
5
BTS song lyrics featured on iconic billboard in downtown Seoul
-
1
BTS song lyrics featured on iconic billboard in downtown Seoul
-
2
Major river passing through Pyongyang at risk of flooding
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases over 30 for 2nd day as imported, local infections rise
-
4
U.S. official warns of China's threat to advanced technology possessors, including S. Korea
-
5
S. Korea calls on N.K to cooperate in giving notification of release of dam water