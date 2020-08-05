U.S. official warns of China's threat to advanced technology possessors, including S. Korea

"If we do not wake up to these threats and close the holes that MCF has sought to tear in the fabric of our national security protections -- and here I am speaking not just about U.S. policy but also about the approaches employed by all possessors of advanced technology that are targeted by (China), including France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, South Korea, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom -- the CCP will be handed a golden opportunity to advance its geopolitically revisionist dreams at our collective expense," he said.