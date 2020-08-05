Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 5.
Korean-language dailies
-- COVID-19 patients can still take CSAT (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Seoul opposes state-led reconstruction projects of old apartment buildings (Kookmin Daily)
-- Still long way to go before reconstruction of 50-story apartment buildings are built (Donga llbo)
-- Grim prospects for reconstruction of 50-story apartment buildings (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Public-led reconstruction policy faces huddles (Segye Times)
-- Gov't plan to build 130,000 apartments, public-led reconstruction faces opposition (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't plan to build 50-story apartment buildings faces hurdles on its first day of announcement (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Top prosecutor Yoon calls for rejecting dictatorship under the disguise of democracy (Hankyoreh)
-- Gov't to allow 50-story apartment buildings, build 110,000 homes in Seoul (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 130,000 more homes to be built in Yongsan, Taeneung, Sangam (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 8 out of 10 apartment complexes with plan to reconstruct oppose public-led reconstruction (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Government to allow 50-floor apartments to cool off market (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea to add 132,000 homes in Seoul area to quell prices (Korea Herald)
-- Gov't will add 132,000 homes in and around Seoul (Korea Times)
