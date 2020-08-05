(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Aug. 5)
Another state fund for a Korean New Deal?
The government has set out to create a civilian participatory fund to raise financing for the nearly $100 billion "New Deal" projects over the next five years. Policymakers at the Finance Ministry and Financial Services Commission (FSC) have embarked on the scheme proposed by the ruling party. The outline proposes inviting the private sector to invest in state-led 5G, autonomous vehicle and green projects. Although details are yet to come out, the fund has been proposed to ensure a roughly 3 percent annual yield while guaranteeing the principle.
The fund is designed to funnel lush liquidity away from the real estate market into more productive investments and to encourage wealth building in a healthier way. The fund could draw interest, as bank deposits yield no more than 1 percent. But a state fund to promote a certain industrial field can create side effects.
Public finances must be used to guarantee the principle and returns higher than the market rates. All funds previously led by the government have done poorly. The Green Fund created under President Lee Myung-bak's government, that encourages corporate green investments, is barely active, with a dwindling balance. The Unification Fund created under the Park Geun-hye government has been hovering in the negative due to a stalemate in inter-Korean relations. A state fund devoted to promoting IT materials and the equipment industry was launched to enhance self-sufficiency in the chip supply chain following Japan's export curbs. It has been doing well, but its performance hinges on the volatile chip market. Policymakers must consider whether they will be using public money to back stable returns. Some suspect a political consideration to make up for the negative public sentiment due to failures in real estate policies.
A state fund can discourage private sector investment. The government has allowed corporate venture capital, but regulations could limit its effectiveness. Caps were imposed on loans and outside capital financing to mitigate criticism for allowing large industrial capital into the financial market. Creating a colossal public fund could dampen the corporate venture market. The fund also could divert investment from private companies.
Why a state fund is necessary to promote the New Deal projects raises questions. A state-funded industrial habitat cannot last long. It is better to lift regulations to stimulate private investments in new industries and venture enterprises.
(END)
-
1
BTS song lyrics featured on iconic billboard in downtown Seoul
-
2
BTS announces upcoming new single album 'Dynamite'
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Battered Cold War-era building's basement transforms into hip urban arts venue
-
4
(LEAD) Two-star Marine Corps general to be relieved of command over N.K. defector's border crossing
-
5
BTS to perform new single 'Dynamite' at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Battered Cold War-era building's basement transforms into hip urban arts venue
-
2
S. Korea's growth rate second highest among 14 major countries
-
3
(LEAD) Two-star Marine Corps general to be relieved of command over N.K. defector's border crossing
-
4
(3rd LD) Heavy rain pummels central S. Korea; casualties reported in landslides
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea to add 132,000 housing units in greater Seoul area to stabilize home prices
-
1
BTS song lyrics featured on iconic billboard in downtown Seoul
-
2
Major river passing through Pyongyang at risk of flooding
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases over 30 for 2nd day as imported, local infections rise
-
4
U.S. official warns of China's threat to advanced technology possessors, including S. Korea
-
5
S. Korea calls on N.K to cooperate in giving notification of release of dam water