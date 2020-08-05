(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Aug. 5)

Public finances must be used to guarantee the principle and returns higher than the market rates. All funds previously led by the government have done poorly. The Green Fund created under President Lee Myung-bak's government, that encourages corporate green investments, is barely active, with a dwindling balance. The Unification Fund created under the Park Geun-hye government has been hovering in the negative due to a stalemate in inter-Korean relations. A state fund devoted to promoting IT materials and the equipment industry was launched to enhance self-sufficiency in the chip supply chain following Japan's export curbs. It has been doing well, but its performance hinges on the volatile chip market. Policymakers must consider whether they will be using public money to back stable returns. Some suspect a political consideration to make up for the negative public sentiment due to failures in real estate policies.