Wednesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:02 August 05, 2020
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 28/24 Rain 80
Incheon 27/24 Rain 90
Suwon 29/24 Rain 80
Cheongju 32/25 Rain 70
Daejeon 31/25 Rain 60
Chuncheon 27/24 Rain 80
Gangneung 32/26 Rain 80
Jeonju 33/26 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 32/26 Sunny 60
Jeju 34/27 Sunny 20
Daegu 34/25 Cloudy 30
Busan 29/25 Cloudy 30
(END)
