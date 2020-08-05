Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

August 05, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/24 Rain 80

Incheon 27/24 Rain 90

Suwon 29/24 Rain 80

Cheongju 32/25 Rain 70

Daejeon 31/25 Rain 60

Chuncheon 27/24 Rain 80

Gangneung 32/26 Rain 80

Jeonju 33/26 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 32/26 Sunny 60

Jeju 34/27 Sunny 20

Daegu 34/25 Cloudy 30

Busan 29/25 Cloudy 30
