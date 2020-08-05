S. Korea finalizes smallest-ever increase in minimum wage amid pandemic slowdown
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean government on Wednesday announced next year's minimum wage of 8,720 won (US$7.32) per hour, up 1.5 percent from this year. The increase will take effect on Jan. 1, 2021.
The Ministry of Employment and Labor made a public notice of the new minimum wage set by the Minimum Wage Commission on July 14.
It marks the smallest-ever increase since the system was introduced in 1988, as the nation is struggling with an economic slowdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The next lowest hike was 2.7 percent in 1998, when the nation was hit by the Asian financial crisis.
The minimum wage will uniformly apply to all workplaces regardless of types. The new rate translates into 1,822,480 won for employees who work for 40 hours per week.
Labor commissioners had initially demanded a 16.4 percent increase to 10,000 won, while those representing employers had sought a 2.1 percent cut to 8,410 won.
The rate was finally set at 1.5 percent, proposed by members representing public interests.
The labor unions had a chance to object to the commission's decision by last Thursday. But they did not appeal, opting to push for a comprehensive reform of the minimum wage system.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS song lyrics featured on iconic billboard in downtown Seoul
-
2
BTS announces upcoming new single album 'Dynamite'
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Battered Cold War-era building's basement transforms into hip urban arts venue
-
4
(LEAD) Two-star Marine Corps general to be relieved of command over N.K. defector's border crossing
-
5
BTS to perform new single 'Dynamite' at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Battered Cold War-era building's basement transforms into hip urban arts venue
-
2
S. Korea's growth rate second highest among 14 major countries
-
3
(LEAD) Two-star Marine Corps general to be relieved of command over N.K. defector's border crossing
-
4
(3rd LD) Heavy rain pummels central S. Korea; casualties reported in landslides
-
5
BTS song lyrics featured on iconic billboard in downtown Seoul
-
1
BTS song lyrics featured on iconic billboard in downtown Seoul
-
2
Major river passing through Pyongyang at risk of flooding
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases over 30 for 2nd day as imported, local infections rise
-
4
U.S. official warns of China's threat to advanced technology possessors, including S. Korea
-
5
S. Korea calls on N.K to cooperate in giving notification of release of dam water