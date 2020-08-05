Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Ssangyong Cement Industry Q2 net profit down 6 pct. to 53.7 bln won

All Headlines 11:31 August 05, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- Ssangyong Cement Industry Co. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 53.7 billion won (US$ 45.1 million), down 6 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period rose 7.5 percent on-year to 90.7 billion won. Revenue decreased 9.2 percent to 385.2 billion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
