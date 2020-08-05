Ssangyong Cement Industry Q2 net profit down 6 pct. to 53.7 bln won
All Headlines 11:31 August 05, 2020
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- Ssangyong Cement Industry Co. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 53.7 billion won (US$ 45.1 million), down 6 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period rose 7.5 percent on-year to 90.7 billion won. Revenue decreased 9.2 percent to 385.2 billion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BTS song lyrics featured on iconic billboard in downtown Seoul
-
2
BTS announces upcoming new single album 'Dynamite'
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Battered Cold War-era building's basement transforms into hip urban arts venue
-
4
(LEAD) Two-star Marine Corps general to be relieved of command over N.K. defector's border crossing
-
5
BTS to perform new single 'Dynamite' at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards
Most Saved
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Battered Cold War-era building's basement transforms into hip urban arts venue
-
2
S. Korea's growth rate second highest among 14 major countries
-
3
(LEAD) Two-star Marine Corps general to be relieved of command over N.K. defector's border crossing
-
4
(3rd LD) Heavy rain pummels central S. Korea; casualties reported in landslides
-
5
BTS song lyrics featured on iconic billboard in downtown Seoul
-
1
BTS song lyrics featured on iconic billboard in downtown Seoul
-
2
Major river passing through Pyongyang at risk of flooding
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases over 30 for 2nd day as imported, local infections rise
-
4
U.S. official warns of China's threat to advanced technology possessors, including S. Korea
-
5
S. Korea calls on N.K to cooperate in giving notification of release of dam water