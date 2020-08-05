Seoul stocks trade higher late Wednesday morning
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded higher late Wednesday morning as investors continued to bet on anticipated economic stimulus moves by Washington and the falling number of new coronavirus patients in the United States.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 14.83 points, or 0.65 percent, to 2,294.80 as of 11:20 a.m.
But the gain was limited, as some investors also cashed in recent profits. The main bourse closed at the highest level in nearly two years in the previous session.
Top market cap Samsung Electronics slid 1.4 percent, as investors sat on the sidelines ahead of its announcement of new mobile devices. No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 1.23 percent.
Chemical firms gathered ground, with LG Chem rising 3.89 percent. Oil refiner SK Innovation jumped 9.09 percent.
Hanmi Pharmaceutical shot up to the daily permissible limit of 29.91 percent. Samsung Biologics climbed 5.17 percent, and Celltrion added 2.32 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,190.60 won against the U.S. dollar, up 3.50 won from the previous session's close.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS song lyrics featured on iconic billboard in downtown Seoul
-
2
BTS announces upcoming new single album 'Dynamite'
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Battered Cold War-era building's basement transforms into hip urban arts venue
-
4
(LEAD) Two-star Marine Corps general to be relieved of command over N.K. defector's border crossing
-
5
BTS to perform new single 'Dynamite' at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Battered Cold War-era building's basement transforms into hip urban arts venue
-
2
S. Korea's growth rate second highest among 14 major countries
-
3
(LEAD) Two-star Marine Corps general to be relieved of command over N.K. defector's border crossing
-
4
(3rd LD) Heavy rain pummels central S. Korea; casualties reported in landslides
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea to add 132,000 housing units in greater Seoul area to stabilize home prices
-
1
BTS song lyrics featured on iconic billboard in downtown Seoul
-
2
Major river passing through Pyongyang at risk of flooding
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases over 30 for 2nd day as imported, local infections rise
-
4
U.S. official warns of China's threat to advanced technology possessors, including S. Korea
-
5
S. Korea calls on N.K to cooperate in giving notification of release of dam water