Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
Trump suggests S. Korea's coronavirus death toll can't be trusted
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested that South Korea's coronavirus death toll can't be trusted as he continues to defend his administration's handling of the pandemic.
In an interview with Axios broadcast late Monday, Trump showed data that indicated the U.S. has a low rate of deaths as a proportion of cases.
-----------------
Top U.S. defense official refers to N.K., Iran as 'rogue nations'
WASHINGTON -- The director of the U.S. Missile Defense Agency on Tuesday called North Korea and Iran "rogue nations," a term that often angers Pyongyang.
Navy Vice Adm. Jon Hill made the reference during the virtual Space and Missile Defense Symposium while discussing the various missile threats posed to the United States.
-----------------
U.S. official warns of China's threat to advanced technology possessors, including S. Korea
WASHINGTON -- A senior U.S. State Department official has warned of China's alleged threat to possessors of advanced technology, citing South Korea as an example.
Christopher Ford, assistant secretary of state for international security and nonproliferation, issued the warning before the U.S. House of Representatives China task force on July 13, according to text published by the department on Tuesday.
-----------------
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 2 tipped to sell 500,000 units this year: report
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co.'s upcoming foldable smartphone -- the Galaxy Z Fold 2 -- is expected to sell around 500,000 units this year, larger than its predecessor, a report showed Wednesday.
The South Korean tech giant will introduce the latest handset, which folds horizontally like a book, at the Galaxy Unpacked online event later in the day, along with other mobile devices, including the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Watch 3.
-----------------
Major river passing through Pyongyang at risk of flooding
SEOUL -- A major river running through North Korea's capital of Pyongyang is at risk of flooding as heavy rainfall continues to pound the country, according to state media on Wednesday.
North Korea is expecting to see an average of 150 to 300 millimeters of rainfall around the Taedong River from Wednesday to Thursday, and the water level of the river is expected to exceed the warning level around Thursday evening, the North's weather agency was quoted by state media as saying.
-----------------
BTS to perform new single 'Dynamite' at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards
SEOUL -- K-pop act BTS will perform its upcoming new single "Dynamite" at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards in the United States, according to the group's agency Wednesday.
The South Korean septet will make its television debut for the new song, set to drop on Aug. 21, at the award show slated for Aug. 30 (local time) in the U.S., according to Big Hit Entertainment.
-----------------
(LEAD) Gov't to push forward home supply plan: finance minister
SEOUL -- South Korea will push forward its latest housing supply plan in greater Seoul area as scheduled despite simmering discord with the Seoul city government, the finance minister said Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the government announced it will supply 132,000 housing units in Seoul and its neighboring areas by 2018 by easing regulations for reconstruction of aged apartments, which centers on allowing up to 50 floors for redeveloped residential buildings, in its latest efforts to curb rising home prices.
-----------------
(LEAD) New virus cases over 30 for 2nd day as imported, local infections rise
SEOUL -- South Korea reported 33 more cases of the new coronavirus Wednesday due to a continued rise in local infections coming in from overseas and locally transmitted cases.
The new cases, including 18 imported cases, raised South Korea's total cases of COVID-19 to 14,456, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
-----------------
Downpours continue to grip S. Korea
SEOUL -- Damage from the heavy rain that has pounded South Korea's metropolitan and central regions continued to grow on Wednesday, with the precipitation forecast to continue next week.
The downpours have killed 15 and left 11 missing as of 6 a.m., according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters. Nearly 1,600 were forced to leave their homes, with two-thirds of them based in the provinces of South and North Chungcheong.
-----------------
S. Korea calls on N.K to cooperate in giving notification of release of dam water
SEOUL -- The unification ministry on Wednesday urged North Korea to cooperate in sharing information on natural disasters, days after the communist country discharged water from a border dam without prior notice in violation of an inter-Korean agreement.
On Monday, the North partially opened the floodgates of Hwanggang Dam on the western inter-Korean border and sent water into the Imjin River, a move that put authorities here on alert against a potential rise in water levels in the South.
-----------------
Top prosecutor's remarks roil political debate over his underlying intention
SEOUL -- A sharp political debate has escalated over Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl's remarks that dictatorship disguised under the cloak of democracy should be repelled.
Attending a welcome event Monday for newly appointed prosecutors at the Supreme Prosecutors Office in Seoul, Yoon said, "Liberal democracy, a core value of the Constitution, refers to a real democracy that rejects autocracy and totalitarianism under the pretense of democracy."
