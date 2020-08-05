Ex-MLB outfielder Daniel Palka arrives in S. Korea for KBO debut
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- Former Major League outfielder Daniel Palka on Wednesday arrived in South Korea to join the Samsung Lions, his new Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) club.
After landing at Incheon International Airport, he went to a pension with a large courtyard in the outskirts of Daegu, some 302 kilometers southeast of Seoul, for a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine, according to the Lions.
The Daegu-based club said it has set up some sports equipment at the residence to help him train while in quarantine.
The 28-year-old outfielder is expected to make his KBO debut around Aug. 25 after the two-week quarantine and a couple of warm-up games in the minor league.
Late last month, the KBO team signed Palka for the rest of the season for a total of US$170,000 including a signing bonus of $20,000, replacing Tyler Saladino, who had been sidelined since July 15 with a back injury.
KBO teams can each sign up to three foreign players, with no more than two pitchers. The two other import players for the Lions are starting pitchers David Buchanan and Ben Lively.
Starting his MLB career with the Chicago White Sox in 2018, Palka batted .218 with 29 homers and 71 RBIs in two MLB seasons.
The Samsung Lions are eighth in the 10-team KBO at 36-38. They are also eighth in both batting average with .270 and home runs with 67.
