KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Donga Socio Holdings 110,000 UP 4,000
HyundaiEng&Const 34,150 DN 600
CUCKOO HOMESYS 35,800 UP 450
Youngpoong 533,000 DN 5,000
SK hynix 80,700 DN 900
SamsungF&MIns 164,500 DN 2,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 31,700 UP 1,300
Kogas 24,750 DN 300
LotteFood 328,000 DN 2,000
KCC 135,500 DN 1,000
AmoreG 53,200 UP 1,100
HyundaiMtr 134,000 UP 1,500
NEXENTIRE 5,170 DN 30
CHONGKUNDANG 194,000 UP 14,000
KISWire 15,900 UP 100
Shinsegae 205,000 DN 1,500
SGBC 29,900 UP 850
Hyosung 67,100 DN 200
LOTTE 30,350 DN 450
Binggrae 60,000 DN 300
OCI 64,100 UP 7,100
LotteChilsung 101,000 DN 1,000
Nongshim 381,000 UP 1,000
Yuhan 67,700 UP 9,200
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13950 DN350
KiaMtr 41,100 DN 50
DB HiTek 34,300 DN 900
Donga ST 105,000 UP 8,500
DWEC 3,570 DN 85
Hanwha 25,050 DN 50
CJ 83,500 DN 300
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY288 50 UP1500
JWPHARMA 38,450 UP 1,400
LGInt 15,300 UP 50
DongkukStlMill 6,090 DN 10
GCH Corp 31,300 UP 4,000
DaelimInd 84,600 DN 2,100
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 70,500 DN 400
ShinhanGroup 30,000 DN 200
HITEJINRO 46,500 UP 2,850
