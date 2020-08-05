KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
CJ LOGISTICS 152,000 DN 500
DOOSAN 45,200 DN 500
BukwangPharm 38,750 UP 1,200
ILJIN MATERIALS 54,900 UP 1,700
TaekwangInd 688,000 0
SsangyongCement 5,030 0
KAL 17,250 DN 100
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,790 UP 240
LG Corp. 82,300 UP 4,100
BoryungPharm 17,500 UP 600
L&L 11,950 UP 300
LOTTE Fine Chem 46,600 DN 1,600
HYUNDAI STEEL 24,700 DN 450
SBC 10,550 DN 200
Hyundai M&F INS 22,550 0
Daesang 25,700 DN 400
SKNetworks 4,995 DN 25
ORION Holdings 12,550 UP 50
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 468,000 UP 52,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 85,700 UP 8,200
SK Innovation 159,000 UP 27,000
HanmiPharm 360,500 UP 83,000
POSCO 194,000 0
SPC SAMLIP 64,300 DN 300
SAMSUNG SDS 167,500 0
KOREA AEROSPACE 23,450 DN 200
KUMHOTIRE 2,815 DN 10
DB INSURANCE 45,700 DN 450
SamsungElec 56,900 DN 400
NHIS 9,160 UP 40
SK Discovery 50,100 DN 600
LS 41,200 0
GC Corp 276,500 UP 31,000
GS E&C 27,400 DN 850
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 29,900 DN 250
KPIC 116,500 UP 1,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 8,960 UP 420
SKC 78,900 UP 3,500
GS Retail 34,450 UP 200
Ottogi 566,000 DN 3,000
