KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,860 UP 10
IlyangPharm 86,900 DN 100
MERITZ SECU 3,490 UP 35
HtlShilla 69,500 DN 200
Hanmi Science 70,900 UP 16,300
SamsungElecMech 143,000 UP 3,500
Hanssem 103,500 DN 1,000
TAEYOUNG E&C 16,600 DN 400
KSOE 86,500 DN 600
F&F 91,600 UP 6,900
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 28,900 UP 1,700
LS ELECTRIC 55,500 UP 1,000
KorZinc 427,000 UP 16,500
SamsungHvyInd 5,390 DN 50
SYC 62,700 UP 300
HyundaiMipoDock 30,700 UP 100
IS DONGSEO 45,350 DN 850
S-Oil 61,100 UP 1,100
LG Innotek 163,000 DN 4,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 171,000 UP 1,500
HMM 6,050 UP 20
HYUNDAI WIA 38,000 DN 450
KumhoPetrochem 86,200 UP 3,500
Mobis 212,500 UP 4,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 25,800 UP 600
HDC HOLDINGS 11,450 UP 850
S-1 90,800 UP 300
Hanchem 158,500 UP 500
DWS 22,700 DN 450
UNID 48,550 DN 900
KEPCO 19,200 0
SamsungSecu 30,700 UP 900
KG DONGBU STL 12,300 UP 250
SKTelecom 227,000 UP 1,500
S&T MOTIV 50,300 UP 950
HyundaiElev 46,350 DN 500
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 22,400 UP 100
Hanon Systems 9,960 UP 120
SK 240,500 UP 11,000
DAEKYO 3,985 UP 35
(MORE)
-
1
BTS song lyrics featured on iconic billboard in downtown Seoul
-
2
BTS announces upcoming new single album 'Dynamite'
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Battered Cold War-era building's basement transforms into hip urban arts venue
-
4
(LEAD) Two-star Marine Corps general to be relieved of command over N.K. defector's border crossing
-
5
BTS to perform new single 'Dynamite' at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Battered Cold War-era building's basement transforms into hip urban arts venue
-
2
S. Korea's growth rate second highest among 14 major countries
-
3
(LEAD) Two-star Marine Corps general to be relieved of command over N.K. defector's border crossing
-
4
(3rd LD) Heavy rain pummels central S. Korea; casualties reported in landslides
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea to add 132,000 housing units in greater Seoul area to stabilize home prices
-
1
BTS song lyrics featured on iconic billboard in downtown Seoul
-
2
Major river passing through Pyongyang at risk of flooding
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases over 30 for 2nd day as imported, local infections rise
-
4
U.S. official warns of China's threat to advanced technology possessors, including S. Korea
-
5
S. Korea calls on N.K to cooperate in giving notification of release of dam water