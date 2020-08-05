Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All Headlines 15:40 August 05, 2020

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,860 UP 10
IlyangPharm 86,900 DN 100
MERITZ SECU 3,490 UP 35
HtlShilla 69,500 DN 200
Hanmi Science 70,900 UP 16,300
SamsungElecMech 143,000 UP 3,500
Hanssem 103,500 DN 1,000
TAEYOUNG E&C 16,600 DN 400
KSOE 86,500 DN 600
F&F 91,600 UP 6,900
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 28,900 UP 1,700
LS ELECTRIC 55,500 UP 1,000
KorZinc 427,000 UP 16,500
SamsungHvyInd 5,390 DN 50
SYC 62,700 UP 300
HyundaiMipoDock 30,700 UP 100
IS DONGSEO 45,350 DN 850
S-Oil 61,100 UP 1,100
LG Innotek 163,000 DN 4,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 171,000 UP 1,500
HMM 6,050 UP 20
HYUNDAI WIA 38,000 DN 450
KumhoPetrochem 86,200 UP 3,500
Mobis 212,500 UP 4,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 25,800 UP 600
HDC HOLDINGS 11,450 UP 850
S-1 90,800 UP 300
Hanchem 158,500 UP 500
DWS 22,700 DN 450
UNID 48,550 DN 900
KEPCO 19,200 0
SamsungSecu 30,700 UP 900
KG DONGBU STL 12,300 UP 250
SKTelecom 227,000 UP 1,500
S&T MOTIV 50,300 UP 950
HyundaiElev 46,350 DN 500
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 22,400 UP 100
Hanon Systems 9,960 UP 120
SK 240,500 UP 11,000
DAEKYO 3,985 UP 35
(MORE)

