KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
GKL 12,700 UP 50
Handsome 31,200 DN 200
Asiana Airlines 4,055 DN 35
COWAY 74,200 DN 1,000
LOTTE SHOPPING 77,200 DN 200
IBK 8,160 DN 40
NamhaeChem 7,910 DN 130
DONGSUH 20,900 DN 600
BGF 4,240 DN 5
SamsungEng 11,950 DN 150
SAMSUNG C&T 106,000 UP 1,000
PanOcean 3,575 DN 10
SAMSUNG CARD 28,300 UP 100
CheilWorldwide 18,650 DN 50
KT 23,700 DN 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL145500 DN500
LOTTE TOUR 16,200 DN 350
LG Uplus 11,350 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 47,400 DN 300
KT&G 80,100 UP 100
DHICO 9,330 DN 30
LG Display 12,450 DN 50
Kangwonland 22,450 0
NAVER 313,500 UP 2,500
Kakao 370,500 UP 500
NCsoft 846,000 0
DSME 24,000 UP 750
DSINFRA 7,410 DN 10
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,950 UP 150
CJ CheilJedang 417,500 UP 2,500
DongwonF&B 185,000 DN 1,500
KEPCO KPS 29,200 DN 250
LGH&H 1,364,000 UP 10,000
LGCHEM 670,000 UP 28,000
KEPCO E&C 16,650 DN 200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 60,800 DN 200
HALLA HOLDINGS 28,550 UP 150
HYUNDAI ROTEM 17,750 DN 200
LGELECTRONICS 78,300 UP 400
Celltrion 315,000 UP 13,000
