KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Huchems 16,300 DN 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 113,000 UP 3,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 58,900 DN 500
KIH 58,200 UP 4,600
LOTTE Himart 28,900 DN 700
GS 35,250 UP 450
CJ CGV 18,400 DN 900
LIG Nex1 33,450 DN 950
Fila Holdings 33,550 UP 1,250
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 112,500 UP 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 28,800 DN 400
HANWHA LIFE 1,475 DN 25
AMOREPACIFIC 165,000 UP 2,000
LF 12,400 UP 300
FOOSUNG 8,300 DN 30
POONGSAN 25,500 UP 50
KBFinancialGroup 35,500 0
Hansae 10,450 DN 50
LG HAUSYS 61,400 DN 400
Youngone Corp 23,950 UP 100
KOLON IND 34,500 DN 100
BNK Financial Group 5,130 DN 30
emart 114,000 UP 500
KOLMAR KOREA 47,000 UP 50
HANJINKAL 81,800 DN 800
DoubleUGames 78,900 DN 900
CUCKOO 79,800 DN 700
COSMAX 90,100 UP 100
MANDO 28,700 UP 300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 787,000 UP 52,000
INNOCEAN 48,900 UP 300
Doosan Bobcat 26,800 UP 150
H.S.ENTERPRISE 11,000 DN 50
Netmarble 136,000 UP 3,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S235000 UP1000
ORION 137,500 0
BGF Retail 123,500 UP 1,500
SKCHEM 305,000 UP 5,000
HDC-OP 24,000 UP 1,550
WooriFinancialGroup 8,560 DN 10
(END)
-
1
BTS song lyrics featured on iconic billboard in downtown Seoul
-
2
BTS announces upcoming new single album 'Dynamite'
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Battered Cold War-era building's basement transforms into hip urban arts venue
-
4
(LEAD) Two-star Marine Corps general to be relieved of command over N.K. defector's border crossing
-
5
BTS to perform new single 'Dynamite' at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Battered Cold War-era building's basement transforms into hip urban arts venue
-
2
S. Korea's growth rate second highest among 14 major countries
-
3
(LEAD) Two-star Marine Corps general to be relieved of command over N.K. defector's border crossing
-
4
(3rd LD) Heavy rain pummels central S. Korea; casualties reported in landslides
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea to add 132,000 housing units in greater Seoul area to stabilize home prices
-
1
BTS song lyrics featured on iconic billboard in downtown Seoul
-
2
Major river passing through Pyongyang at risk of flooding
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases over 30 for 2nd day as imported, local infections rise
-
4
U.S. official warns of China's threat to advanced technology possessors, including S. Korea
-
5
S. Korea calls on N.K to cooperate in giving notification of release of dam water