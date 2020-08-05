Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Coway Q2 net income up 16.7 pct. to 118.9 bln won

All Headlines 15:57 August 05, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- Coway Co. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 118.9 billion won (US$ 100 million), up 16.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period rose 22.4 percent on-year to 169.2 billion won. Revenue increased 6.6 percent to 805.5 billion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

