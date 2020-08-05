S. Korean Bond Yields on Aug. 5, 2020
All Headlines 16:30 August 05, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.649 0.657 -0.8
3-year TB 0.795 0.802 -0.7
10-year TB 1.293 1.306 -1.3
2-year MSB 0.720 0.729 -0.9
3-year CB (AA-) 2.168 2.179 -1.1
91-day CD 0.760 0.760 0.0
(END)
